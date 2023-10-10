Police hunting suspects after 1 person shot & wounded in robbery near Dunoon

Police said that a couple stopped along the highway when they were approached by unknown gunmen who robbed them of their belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - Bothasig police have launched a manhunt after one person was shot and wounded on the N7 near Dunoon in Cape Town.

Police said that a couple stopped along the highway when they were approached by unknown gunmen who robbed them of their belongings.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg: "The female victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene with two cellular telephones and are yet to be arrested."

Meanwhile, the Cape Safety Forum said there was a clear absence of an intelligence structure in the country's policing and security sector.

This comes after 12 people were murdered in the space of two days in Heinz Park in Philippi and Mandela Park in Hout Bay this past weekend.

The Cape Safety Forum's chairperson, Abe Isaacs: "There needs to be a multi-faceted approach in dealing with this urban terror. We have also noted that there's a clear absence of intelligence within some of these agencies to deal with some of these matters decisively."