Pastor Dwayne Gordon's murder described as an evil deed

Gordon was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery when a gang of six armed men stormed the confines of the quaint church on Rorich Road.

JOHANNESBURG - The callous murder of prophet Dwayne Gordon in front of about 100 congregants in Newlands on Friday night has been described as an evil deed, beyond reason.

Gordon had been invited by the church as a guest to deliver a sermon.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, which is riddled with drugs and crime.

The family of 22-year-old Gordon, who worked in the real estate scene on the West Rand, have been left mortified by his murder.

When Eyewitness News visited the Gordon family home in Randfontein on Monday, the family declined to talk on the matter, saying that a statement would be issued in due course.

Gordon was allegedly shot after he was caught looking at the face of one of the gunmen.

A local pastor in the area, Lwellyn Allison, said that Newlands was rife with crime and drugs.

"Crime is high. Drugs... it’s the order of the day... the youngsters, unruly, disobedient and the gangsterism... crime is bad in this area."

Allison said that Gordon’s murder had left the community reeling.

"It saddens my heart, just to think of brutal criminality that you can come into a church and do this kind of evil - it’s unheard of and it’s uncalled for."

Gordon is expected to be laid to rest this week.