Parly defends Xolile George's salary hike, says process was thorough & objective

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is defending an almost 70% salary hike for its secretary, Xolile George, a year into the job, saying it was a thorough and objective process.

This comes after The Sunday Times lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes wrangling to hike George’s salary to R4.4 million when he initially accepted an offer in May last year of R2.6 million.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is crying foul and now wants the Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, to investigate the matter, saying political parties had been kept in the dark and Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was compromised.



Parliament said that the decision to review the salary of its accounting officer was not taken lightly.

It said it agreed to hike Xolile George’s salary based on the recommendations of an impartial expert assessment conducted by a remuneration consultancy firm.

Parliament said this was to ensure the decision would be unbiased and aligned with industry practices.

While it said political parties were consulted last year over the difficulty of recruiting George because it could only offer him around half of his more than R5 million salary he was earning as the chief executive officer of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), the presiding officers said it was not practical to do so with regard to hiking his salary.

But DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube is demanding an investigation, saying that Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has misled Parliament and the country.

"If Parliament cannot practice transparency and accountability, then how can we expect it to do its job of holding government to account? We will monitor this matter closely and we expect to hear from the deputy Speaker how the matter will be taken forward."

Parliament’s presiding officers insist they did not act in secret, and say George’s new salary is reflected in its annual report.