NPA welcomes 12 life sentences for convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman
Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is hopeful that the 12 life sentences convicted child rapist and trafficker Gerhard Ackerman received on Tuesday, will act as a deterrent for other like-minded individuals.
In April, the Joburg High Court found Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring among them rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.
And on Tuesday, he was given 12 life sentences.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says they welcome the news that Ackerman has been jailed for life.
"The removal of a pedophile like him serves to protect our children from cunning and manipulative people like himself. We are hopeful the imposed sentence will serve as a deterrent to like-minded individuals," said Mjonondwane.
The NPA also dedicated the sentence to one particular complainant whom Mjonondwane said is gravely ill.
She added: "We want to congratulate him for being a hero and a voice for many other children that could have fallen prey to Ackerman’s evil ways."
Ackerman was previously in the dock alongside well-known advocate Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide last year.
He’s also an accused in another child molestation case currently before the courts.