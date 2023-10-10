NPA welcomes 12 life sentences for convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman

In April, the Joburg High Court found Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring among them rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is hopeful that the 12 life sentences convicted child rapist and trafficker Gerhard Ackerman received on Tuesday, will act as a deterrent for other like-minded individuals.

In April, the Joburg High Court found Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring among them rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.

And on Tuesday, he was given 12 life sentences.

ALSO READ:

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says they welcome the news that Ackerman has been jailed for life.

"The removal of a pedophile like him serves to protect our children from cunning and manipulative people like himself. We are hopeful the imposed sentence will serve as a deterrent to like-minded individuals," said Mjonondwane.

The NPA also dedicated the sentence to one particular complainant whom Mjonondwane said is gravely ill.

She added: "We want to congratulate him for being a hero and a voice for many other children that could have fallen prey to Ackerman’s evil ways."

Ackerman was previously in the dock alongside well-known advocate Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide last year.

He’s also an accused in another child molestation case currently before the courts.