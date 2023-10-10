NPA commited to pursuing priority TRC cases - WC DPP

The director of public prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape, Advocate Nicolette Bell, said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was committed to pursuing priority Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Welcoming Monday’s judgment in the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, Bell said despite the delays caused by past inaction, the NPA would implement the required measures to ensure accountability for apartheid-era crimes.

None of the six officers cited by Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare for torturing Haron are still alive.

The NPA will, however, now have to decide on the role of retired police officer, Johannes Burger, and whether he should face prosecution.

He’s the only police officer to testify in both the 1970 and 2022 inquests into Haron’s death.



The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila said that 135 similar matters were currently under investigation by a dedicated team comprising 39 Hawks investigators and 16 prosecutors.

"The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for TRC crimes and justice for victims and their families, as they search for answers to what happened to their loved ones."

Thulare on Monday overturned the 1970 inquest finding that the 45-year-old Haron died from a heart condition after falling down a flight of stairs and instead ruled that he died from his injuries sustained through physical torture.