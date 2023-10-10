None of the 5 accused in the Meyiwa murder trial can be linked by DNA evidence

Senior forensic analyst Mmampshedi Masetla is back on the stand for a second day testifying on DNA evidence found at the Khumalo residence in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has again heard that DNA evidence has failed to conclusively link any of the five men in the dock to the murder scene where the footballer was killed.

Senior forensic analyst Mmampshedi Masetla is back on the stand for a second day testifying on DNA evidence found at the Khumalo residence in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to have been a home invasion in Vosloorus in 2014.

While five men are on trial for the murder, Masetla says their DNA could not be matched to the swabs from the scene.

“The donors of those reference samples were excluded as the donors of the DNA found on the swabs and the hat,” said Masetla on Tuesday.

State prosecutor George Baloyi pressed Masetla on the gray areas in the DNA evidence.

Advocate Baloyi asked Masetla if there were any factors that could lead to suspects not being found on the crime scene.

Masetla stated that, for him, it would be him using common knowledge to say maybe they didn’t touch anything on the scene, but he would not go too much into that one.