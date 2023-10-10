New inquest ruling into Imam Haron's death only brings partial closure - family

On Monday, Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare overturned the 1970 inquest finding of his death in police custody in 1969, replacing it with a ruling that he was tortured to the extent that his injuries most likely caused his untimely death.

CAPE TOWN - The Haron family said that the new inquest finding into the death of their father, Imam Abdullah Haron, brings only partial closure for them.

On Monday, Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare overturned the 1970 inquest finding of his death in police custody in 1969, replacing it with a ruling that he was tortured to the extent that his injuries most likely caused his untimely death.

Six apartheid-era police officers have been cited for contributing to his death through repeated torture but none of them are still alive.

It will, however, be left to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether a junior officer at the time of Haron’s death should be prosecuted on any charges.

Retired police officer, Johannes Burger, is the only police officer to testify at both the 1970 and the 2022 inquests into the death of Imam Haron.

Last year, he stuck to his 1970 version of events, testifying that he had had little interaction with Haron and didn’t know that he had been tortured.

Haron’s son, Muhammed, said it was not the family’s wish that the now 64-year-old Burger become the fall guy.

"He was not the primary murderer or the main contributor towards the murder. From our side, let him get off and move on with his life. He’s in his old age."

Haron said the family would rather have liked those responsible for his father’s torture to be prosecuted and imprisoned.

But this new inquest ruling brings them some solace.