Meyiwa murder trial: Sibanye Gold mine records contradict accused's claims

Murder-accused Bongani Ntanzi initially told the police he was at the mine near Carltonville on the West Rand on 26 October 2014, in the run-up to the fatal shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Employee records from mining house Sibanye Gold have contradicted claims that murder-accused Bongani Ntanzi was at work on the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

He is among five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in what is believed to have been a botched robbery in Vosloorus almost a decade ago.

But testimony by Sibanye Gold human resources manager Hendrick Mulder refutes these claims sparking further questions about Ntanzi's whereabouts.

Hendrik told the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday that Ntanzi was last seen at a mine operation on the day before the murder.

“And according to my observation, there was no further clock-in on the 26th, 27, 28, 29, 30,31st of October or the 1st of November. The first clock-in again registered on our clock-in system was 1 November at 21h01 and it was again an access clock-in at the hostel.”

But Ntanzi’s defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele concedes that the accused couldn’t have been at work the day of the murder.

Ramosepele: "My instruction is that according to his contract, he was not working Sundays, it was a non-working day for him so there is no reason for him to have been no reason for him to clock on duty on that day."

Mulder: "That would be correct."