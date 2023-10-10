Man accused of murder due in court in wake of Malmesbury violence

A man involved in an incident that led to widespread chaos and deadly violence in the Western Cape town of Malmesbury is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, a Malmesbury resident said that on Sunday, three males reprimanded the suspect after they witnessed the man hitting another person.

The driver then apparently jumped out of the car and stabbed the three, and one of them, a 17-year-old boy, died before reaching the hospital.

The resident said that this resulted in violent clashes between residents in the communities of iLingelethu and Saamstaan, which saw a number of formal houses and shacks being set alight.

After public order police officials were deployed to the area, they discovered the bodies of two men who suffered multiple injuries.

The police’s Malcolm Pojie: "The fires were extinguished by the fire brigade. An assessment will be done to determine the extent of the damages incurred. Public order police and local members responded and calmed down the unrest situation in the town. Members then discovered the bodies of two men, aged 48 and 50, who had succumbed to multiple stab wounds. It is believed that the discovery stems from the public unrest. Public order police will remain in the area to monitor and stabilise the volatile situation."