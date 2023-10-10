KZN political killings: Security cluster's information gathering questioned

As KwaZulu-Natal witnesses a growing number of politicians being killed, questions have risen about the effectiveness of information gathering by the security cluster.

DURBAN - South Africa's intelligence services once again came under the spotlight, with some parties meeting to discuss political killings in KwaZulu-Natal claiming that it had remained too weak to halt the ongoing violence in the province.

A multi-party committee was established to assess the phenomenon of political assassinations as South Africa approached its 2024 general elections.

The committee convened in Durban on Monday night.

In 2021, much of the disruption and damage was attributed to weak crime intelligence.

Efforts had been made to bolster this aspect of South African security.

However, as KwaZulu-Natal witnesses a growing number of politicians being killed, questions have risen about the effectiveness of information gathering by the security cluster.

Politicians called for intelligence agencies to work closely together to quell the violence.

"We need to have a strong intelligence in our province because no one wakes up in the morning and decides to kill someone – people plot and plan things," said ActionSA's Zwakele Mncwango.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Sthembiso Ngema shared his sentiments.

"We are saying equip SAPS [South African Police Service] members and Crime Intelligence so that they can be able to curb down the killings of the politicians."

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Mdu Nkosi said the country's intelligence services needed to sound off the warning bells.

"They must try by all means to up their game because before a politician is killed, Crime Intelligence is supposed to get that information."

Calls for swifter action from crime-fighting institutions are likely to ramp up as South Africa edges closer to the 2024 general polls.