IsiZulu remains a dominant language in South Africa

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka is currently presenting the census 2022 data to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - IsiZulu remains the most dominant home language in South Africa.

Statistics South Africa said about 24% of the country's population speak the language, followed by isiXhosa, Afrikaans, Sepedi, English and others.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka presented the census 2022 data to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The data shows South Africa's population has grown by more than 10 million in the last decade, and stands at 62 million as of February 2022.

Risenga said Gauteng is the most populated province in the country at 15.1 million people.

"We can see that in Gauteng the population growth is driven by people who come from outside South Africa. Actually, about 50% of people who come from outside South Africa choose Gauteng as their destination. Internally, the population of Gauteng, the biggest influence from provinces comes from Limpopo followed by KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the North West and Eastern Cape."