Investigation underway after apartment building fire in Joburg CBD

The fire mainly affected the fourth and fifth floors of The Sands building in Berea.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Fire Services were on the scene of a burning apartment building in Berea, in the city's CBD.

The fire mainly affected the fourth and fifth floors of The Sands building.

ALSO READ:

Residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries or fatalities were reported, confirmed the city's emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

"Firefighters have managed to extinguish the fire. At this stage, we will be letting in our fire investigating team to start investigating what may be the cause of the fire incident. There are no injuries which have been reported during this fire incident."