Homeless Day: Seri keeps watchful eye over eviction order against CT's homeless

The metro launched the application in March, and it relates to seven sites within the CBD, but the Socio-Economic Rights Institute intervened and the eviction order was put on hold.

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Homeless Day, the City of Cape Town is seeking an eviction order against around 260 illegal occupiers.

The institute on Tuesday, made submissions for the city to provide long-term alternative housing plans for those affected.

Elizabeth Skitter has been living on the streets of Cape Town for 10 years.

"What I would like to see is that we would get some accommodation. Not accommodation is shelters but housing."

The metro has already indicated it plans to house the illegal occupants at the Culemborg Safe Space.