Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

PARIS - Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left 900 people dead in Israel.

Here is what we know so far:

THAILAND: 18 DEAD, 11 HOSTAGES

Eighteen Thais have been killed, nine have been wounded and 11 have been taken captive, foreign affairs officials said Tuesday.

Deputy minister of foreign affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas, and "more than 3,000 people (are) asking to return to Thailand".

US: 11 DEAD, OTHERS MISSING

The United States on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was likely that Americans were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -- many of whom made a second home in Israel," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

NEPAL: 10 DEAD

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

ARGENTINA: SEVEN DEAD, 15 MISSING

Argentina's foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

FRANCE: FOUR DEAD, 13 MISSING

Four French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday.

Thirteen people remained missing and some of them had in all likelihood been abducted, it said.

UKRAINE: TWO DEAD

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

RUSSIA: TWO DEAD

At least two Russians have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

The embassy previously said four nationals were missing, but did not mention them in an update on Tuesday.

UK: TWO DEAD

Two British men have been confirmed dead by their families. One, 20-year-old Nathanel Young, was serving in the Israeli army.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

CANADA: ONE DEAD, THREE MISSING

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

CAMBODIA: ONE DEAD

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

GERMANY: SEVERAL HOSTAGES

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel that she recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the music festival.

PHILIPPINES: FIVE MISSING

The Philippines ambassador to Israel said Tuesday five citizens were unaccounted for, with one of them possibly abducted.

AUSTRIA: THREE MISSING

Austria's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday that three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those abducted.

BRAZIL: THREE MISSING

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Sunday that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival.

CHILE: TWO MISSING

The Chilean foreign ministry confirmed Monday that two nationals are missing. The couple lived on a kibbutz not far from Israel's border with Gaza.

ITALY: TWO MISSING

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.

"They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

PARAGUAY: TWO MISSING

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

PERU: TWO MISSING

The Peruvian foreign ministry said two nationals were missing, without offering any further details.

SRI LANKA: TWO MISSING

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

TANZANIA: TWO MISSING

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

MEXICO: TWO HOSTAGES

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

COLUMBIA: TWO HOSTAGES

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

PANAMA: ONE MISSING

Panama's government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.