Efforts to stabilise Eskom on track, says Gordhan as Makwana resigns

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Mpho Makwana's departure from the ailing power utility in a short statement on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that efforts to stabilise Eskom remained on track following the resignation of Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana.

Gordhan said that Makwana would step down at the Eskom annual general meeting scheduled for the end of October.

It's understood Nteto Nyati will be appointed as interim chairperson of the board.

In the statement, Gordhan thanked Makwana for his contributions "during the most difficult time for Eskom".

The minister added that the power utility was committed to ensuring it had the right skills, talent and experience to ensure a more energy secure future for South Africa.

"Our efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries - generation, transmission and distribution - remain on track. As government, we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africa."