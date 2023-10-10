ConCourt set to rule on landmark challenge to the Divorce Act

If successful, it will pave the way for more people - and women especially - to be compensated for non-financial contributions they make during their marriages, when they divorce.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is on Tuesday set to rule on a landmark challenge to the Divorce Act.

Last May, the High Court in Pretoria upheld the challenge, but the Constitutional Court still has to give it its thumbs up too.

Ordinarily, if you’re married out of community of property without accrual, you can’t claim from your spouse’s estate if you divorce.

Under Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act, though, the court can issue a special redistribution order if you can show you’ve made a significant non-financial contribution to that estate.

And because women are still more often the ones staying home to run households, this serves to safeguard their financial standing in the main.

But as it stands, this section doesn’t apply if you were married after 1984, when the option of marriage out of community of property with accrual was first introduced in South Africa.

The applicant in the case, who was married in 1988 and is now in the process of a divorce and stands to be left with nothing, is now challenging the cut-off date.

The case was heard by the apex court in May and was, in the main, unopposed.