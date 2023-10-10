Case to determine fate of 260 homeless people in CT to be heard in court

The City of Cape Town in April initially attempted to obtain an eviction order to remove the illegal occupants from seven sites in the metro’s CBD, but the case was postponed for them to file their answering affidavits as litigants in the case.

CAPE TOWN - A court case to determine the fate of approximately 260 homeless people who had been living on the streets in Cape Town's CBD is being heard in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday.

This case follows the City of Cape Town's initial attempt to obtain an eviction order to remove the illegal occupants from seven sites in the CBD back in April.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) intervened on behalf of the occupants, leading to the matter being postponed for the occupants to file their answering affidavits as litigants in the case.

Seri attorney Khululiwe Bhengu reported that the city made its submissions in court on Monday.

"[Monday] was mostly the city making its case [as to] why the court should grant an order for an eviction, and further to that an order interdicting other people from occupying the specific seven sites it has identified in the application."

Bhengu said eviction without meaningful engagement and the provision of suitable alternative accommodation only exacerbated homelessness.

She said the occupants' aims were clear.

"They are hoping to get the city to comply with its constitutional obligation, which is to provide alternative accommodation where an eviction would render them homeless.

“This is the case that they have pleaded - that such accommodation must be suitable and must safeguard their rights in terms of the Bill of Rights and the Constitution."

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city opted to go to court as a last resort because the occupants refused offers to be provided with care.