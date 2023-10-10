ANCYL undeterred by Mantashe's comments on its aspirations to be part of Cabinet

The league lobbied for young people to make up at least 50% of the Cabinet following the general elections in 2024, which ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe described as absurd and highly improbable.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) stated that it would not be deterred by remarks made by ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe who took shots at the league's aspirations to become part of the Cabinet.

The league lobbied for young people to take up at least 50% of the Cabinet following the general elections that take place in 2024.

Speaking at the 2019 Manifesto Review in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, Mantashe described the League's demand as absurd.

He said it was highly improbable that the executive would constitute more than 50% of the youth.

Once again, the ANCYL found itself in conflict with another senior member of the mother body, and this time, Mantashe was on the receiving end.

The Youth League expressed its dissatisfaction with the way Mantashe criticised its demand.

Zama Khanyase, ANCYL spokesperson, told Eyewitness News that there appeared to be a concerted effort to prevent this from happening.

“We are definitely going to enter, whether there is approval from certain individuals or not. It is inevitable, it is going to happen, and we are more than ready as young people to do so."

Khanyase said Mantashe should have used internal processes to voice his disapproval of the Youth League's demand.