Alleged CT gang boss Stanfield, wife remain behind bars until next court date

The couple appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday for a bail hearing after being arrested at their Constantia home two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole, remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

They appeared alongside three other co-accused.

Stanfield, Johnson, Johannes Abrahams, Denver Booysen, and Hussein Brandt all face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, common assault, robbery, fraud, and contravening Section 9 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The State added charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm for Stanfield and Brandt.

Defence attorneys for the accused read sworn affidavits to the court, pleading for their release on bail.

The State responded by requesting the court to postpone the hearing for further investigation.

The five accused remain in custody until their next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.