'All is not well at Eskom,' says Scopa chair on Makwana's resignation

This is as the committee struggles to wrap up its probe into the corruption allegations made by the company’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter because of the refusal of a retired police investigator to give evidence in parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) - Mkhuleko Hlengwa - said the resignation of Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana is once again an indicator that all is not well at the power utility.

This comes as the committee struggles to wrap up its probe into the corruption allegations made by the company’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter due to the refusal of a retired police investigator to give evidence in Parliament.

Members of Parliament across the political divide on Tuesday, expressed a dim view of brigadier Jap Burger questioning their mandate to interrogate him.

On Monday night, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that after only a year in the job, Makwana would be stepping down as Eskom board chairperson.

Earlier this year, Makwana told Scopa that he had no idea about a private intelligence gathering exercise at Eskom.

Hlengwa said time is running out to conclude its probe into the allegations made by De Ruyter which it’s been probing since April.

"By all indications, all is not well in the state of Eskom if you consider now the latest developments of the departure of the board chairperson. It’s just a lot of instability and back-to-back resignations and departures of senior persons in various streams of the Eskom establishment."

Scopa will give the police officer who allegedly received intelligence information from ed Ruyter - one more opportunity to respond to an invitation to appear before it - or else he will be summoned to do so.