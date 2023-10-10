Accused in disappearance of tourist Nick Frischke due back in court

The five accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frischke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared.

CAPE TOWN - Five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke, in Cape Town, are set to appear in the Wynberg Regional Court on Tuesday.

Frischke went missing after going hiking in Hangberg near Hout Bay on 14 February this year and has still not been found.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Adonis, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested after allegedly being found with Nick Frischke’s possessions.

The five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of Frischke.

After the accused's last appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed that Adonis had been granted R500 bail.

The five men are all due in court on Tuesday.