Wits University distances itself from TikTok doctor Matthew Lani

The 27-year-old is popularly known for posting videos giving unsolicited medical advice on TikTok.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has distanced itself from social media influencer Matthew Lani who claims to be a medical doctor who graduated from the institution.

On Monday morning, stakeholders in the medical fraternity took their concerns to the streets, questioning the qualifications of the supposed doctor.

Wits University has urged Lani to retract his claims suggesting he obtained his medical qualification at the institution.

In fact, the university said it couldn't find the name of the supposed doctor on its database and has concluded that he certainly is not a Wits alumnus.

Speaking on 702 in 2020, Doctor Lani - as he would call himself - told Aubrey Masango that his interest in medicine stems from his goal to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

With over 280,000 followers on TikTok, social media consumers look to the self-proclaimed doctor for medical advice.

But Wits University said that based on the facts at hand, it can confirm that Lani didn't obtain his qualification from the institution.