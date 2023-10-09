Witness recounts the murder of pastor Dwayne Gordon at Eagle Christian Center

Pastor Dwayne Gordon was callously killed when a gang of gunmen stormed the Eagle Christian Centre on Friday night where was invited as a guest to preach.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness has struggled to recall the harrowing events that led to the brutal murder of 22-year-old Pastor Dwayne Gordon at a church in Newlands.



At the time, the service was being live-streamed on the Church’s Facebook page.

Bishop Randal Coetzee, who was seated directly next to Gordon at the time he was shot, spoke to Eyewitness News on Monday.

"When they came in, they took out their guns, cocked it - put one in the chamber. He shot at the camera, that’s why the camera fell. So that was one of the first shots that went off. The second guy walked in, he had a black cap on, he lifted his hand and shot in the air. One went into the wall and one into the roof."

Police have in the meantime urged the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.