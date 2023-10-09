USA dominates IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Champs
The United States dominated Great Britain with a 72-49 win in the finals. Team South Africa finished 10th after they went down to Australia 37-57. Great Britain takes home Silver and China secures the Bronze.
JOHANNESBURG – The 2023 IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship ended on Monday with the United States taking the top spot.
🌟 Celebrating the U25 World Championship Podium 🏆🌍✨' IWBF ➡ #WheelchairBasketball (@_IWBF) October 9, 2023
🥇🇺🇸 The USA claims Gold! 🇺🇸🥇
🥈🇬🇧 Great Britain shines with Silver! 🇬🇧🥈
🥉🇨🇳 China secures the Bronze! 🇨🇳🥉
Congratulations to the medallists and to all who took part!🙌🥳#wheelchairbassketball #u25wbw #2023u25wbwc pic.twitter.com/OvEFUo1t1j
The IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 3-9. It featured the largest number of teams in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams participating.
⭐Presenting the #U25WBWC All-Star Team ⭐' IWBF ➡ #WheelchairBasketball (@_IWBF) October 9, 2023
1-1.5 - Chen Jingwen (China)
2-2.5 - Yuri Eguchi (Japan)
3-3.5 - Beatriz Zudaire (Spain)
4-4.5 - Katie Morrow (GB)
MVP - Ixhelt Gonzalez (USA)#u25wbwc #2023u25wbwc #wheelchairbasketball @JWBF_OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/OajIzA9fOE
The championships occur every four years and debuted in St. Catherines, Ontario, in 2011. The USA went into this competition as the reigning champions.
Australia roars back to claim 9th place at the #2023U25WBWC, defeating South Africa 57-37 with a vengeance! 🇦🇺💥' IWBF ➡ #WheelchairBasketball (@_IWBF) October 8, 2023
📊 https://t.co/J3L354tOBt
📺 https://t.co/RzmuF5jCd3#wheelchairbasketball #u25wbwc pic.twitter.com/ir6GYaCEBJ