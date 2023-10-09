USA dominates IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Champs

The United States dominated Great Britain with a 72-49 win in the finals. Team South Africa finished 10th after they went down to Australia 37-57. Great Britain takes home Silver and China secures the Bronze.

JOHANNESBURG – The 2023 IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship ended on Monday with the United States taking the top spot.

The IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 3-9. It featured the largest number of teams in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams participating.

The championships occur every four years and debuted in St. Catherines, Ontario, in 2011. The USA went into this competition as the reigning champions.

