USA dominates IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Champs

JOHANNESBURG โ€“ The 2023 IWBF Womenโ€™s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship ended on Monday with the United States taking the top spot.

The United States dominated Great Britain with a 72-49 win in the finals. Team South Africa finished 10th after they went down to Australia 37-57. Great Britain snatched Silver while China secured the Bronze.

The IWBF Womenโ€™s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 3-9. It featured the largest number of teams in the tournamentโ€™s history, with 10 teams participating.

The championships occur every four years and debuted in St. Catherines, Ontario, in 2011. The USA went into this competition as the reigning champions.

