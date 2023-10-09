SANDF releases names of 6 soldiers killed in Lohatla veld fire

A raging fire fuelled by 70-kilometre winds tore through a military training base in Lohatla shortly before 2 pm on Friday killing six soldiers - and injuring three others.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has released the names of the six soldiers who died when a runaway veld fire ripped through their training camp in the Northern Cape last week.

Equipment and multiple military vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

Four men and two women, who were stationed at the SA Arm’s combat training centre in Lohatla, tragically lost their lives in a veld fire in the northern cape last week.

Staff sergeant Abraham Morejane, staff sergeant Sipho Cele, corporal Sithembiso Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Mthethwa and cance corporal Londiwe Zulu met their untimely demise when a 10-meter wall of flames swept through their camp.

This fire started around 10am on Friday at a nearby mine in the area and by 1pm - fuelled by strong winds - the fire jumped the N14 highway, breaching the Lohatla military base.

The fallen warriors were based at the combat training centre preparing for a forthcoming army exercise to be held next month.

SANDF has been marred by several tragedies in less than a month - which has claimed the lives of 12 soldiers in non-combat related incidents.