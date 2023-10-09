Rise Mzansi vows to end poverty, racism & ensure employment if elected in 2024

JOHANNESBURG - Newly formed political party Rise Mzansi held its first People's Movement Convention over the weekend.

Some eight hundred delegates and South Africans from all walks of life engaged in discussions about how to create a better future for the country at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein over two days.

This was Rise Mzansi's first convention in the build-up to 2024’s national elections.

Speaking during the close of the convention on Sunday, party leader Songezo Zibi said their People's Declaration was based on family, community, governance, economy, nation-building, and climate change.

“We commit that a Rise Mzansi government will eradicate poverty, end racism, end inequality, and ensure the employment of people.

"We will elect the most capable people to represent South Africans in all institutions of democracy.”

Zibi said the issue with government was that they were out of touch with citizens.

“We note that the scourge of violence and its trauma needs urgent action if South Africa is to succeed. We commit that our democratic government will include the active involvement of social movements and civil society.”