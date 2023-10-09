Ramokgopa: Municipalities not paying for power undermining Eskom's liquidity

Electrcity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that non-complying municipalities were not making it any easier for the power utility to get back on its feet.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has raised concerns over the ongoing non-compliance of municipalities to pay Eskom for electricity supply.

Speaking at his weekly briefing on the implementation of the energy action plan on Monday morning, Ramokgopa said that municipal debt stood at a staggering R64 billion.

Earlier this week, the power utility announced that Tshwane and Ekurhuleni owed a combined amount of R4.7 billion.

While Treasury has listed a number of requirements that municipalities must meet to have a portion of their debt written off, Ramokgopa isn’t optimistic that they will meet them.

The minister said that the reality was that money owed to Eskom by municipalities would continue to increase.

"This is undermining the liquidity of Eskom because Eskom has to recover the cost associated with generation and the reticulation and distribution of electricity."

Ramokgopa said Eskom’s failure to upgrade its infrastructure was partially caused by the poor revenue collection.