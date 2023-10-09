'Powerlifting has given me so much,' says para-athlete Mbasa

The Gqeberha-born athlete needs to attend a sanctioned international event where she can be classified and be ranked officially.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Para Powerlifting team needs financial assistance to get athletes to represent the country at the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand.

The games are set to take place from 1 to 9 December.

The four athletes - Qilingele Mbasa, Xolani Ndatya, Benjamin Franklin Bishop, and Marshall Marsh - are the best in South Africa in weight divisions and age groups. But they can only be ranked and classified at international competitions.

“It would mean so much to me, to receive help from people, to have them give me an opportunity to go overseas. To be able to represent South Africa in powerlifting as a young black woman in a wheelchair from South Africa,” Mbasa told Eyewitness News.

READ: Para powerlifting team needs funding to fly SA flag high at world games

_

The para-athlete began her journey as a powerlifter in 2015 while in grade 7 at Cape Recife High School. She was coached by Elisabeth Berry, who is the school's occupational therapist.

“Well, I first started with wheelchair tennis, but it wasn’t for me, so I moved onto archery, the sport itself was quite fun dealing with a bow and arrow and trying to shoot in the middle of the target but still it wasn’t the right fit. So I eventually moved on to powerlifting.”

The athlete was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly.

“Powerlifting has given me so much in terms of building my upper body and making me strong both physically and mentally. The sport itself helps me compensate for my legs that I cannot use, making my arms stronger and more flexible and contributing to my being able to do my daily activities.”

FILE: South African para powerlifting officials. Picture: Supplied.

The Gqeberha-born athlete needs to attend a sanctioned international event where she can be classified and be ranked officially. This is to generate slots for South Africa’s Para Powerlifters to go to the Commonwealth, All African Games, and Paralympic Games. This can only happen at a sanctioned competition, one like the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand.

“I’ve represented the country at two international competitions the International Powerlifting World Classic Bench Press Championship in Finland and the World Open, sub junior, junior and Master Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships in Tokyo, Japan.”

The competition is also an opportunity for South Africa’s coaches and managers to get more training. They can only qualify as technical officials if they attend the training and complete the practical at a sanctioned competition.

FILE: South African para powerlifter Xolani Ndatya and President of SASAPD Moekie Grobbelaar. Picture: Supplied.

"Unfortunately, this is a self-funded event, and each participant needs to raise the amount of R 45,600 to attend the games. All funds raised need to be paid into the account of SASAPD and will be audited by our auditors, DJ Liversage CA(SA)," said sport code convener, Anita Barnard.

The athlete who was once ranked 4th in the world managed to bring home several international medals.

“It hasn’t been an easy road I’ve struggled to find a stable coach to help me build up, help me with a diet plan and funding is a continuous issue for me.”

FILE: South African para powerlifter Benjamin Franklin Bishop and President of SASAPD Moekie Grobbelaar. Picture: Supplied.

Athletes:

Qilingele Mbasa

Xolani Ndatya

Benjamin Franklin Bishop

Marshall Marsh

Team Management

Andre Ludik

Elizabeth Berry

Anita Barnard