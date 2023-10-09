NCOP expected to grill Ramaphosa over BRICS summit, Lady R & construction mafia

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s return to Parliament on Thursday will take centre stage as the fourth term of the parliamentary programme resumes this week.

This week will also see the resumption of most committees in the National Assembly and will focus solely on the consideration of the budget reports.

The NCOP this week will also see oral questions to social services cluster ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last appeared in Parliament when he faced the National Assembly in early September, where he faced a string of questions on lifestyle audits of Cabinet ministers and cadre deployment.

When he appears on Thursday, Ramaphosa will be quizzed by the NCOP on the BRICS Summit, global climate change as well as government’s efforts to combat the "construction mafia".

Ramaphosa will also account on whether he "deliberately misled" the nation on the docking of the Russian Lady R vessel investigation, which found no wrongdoing.

But before Ramaphosa's appearance, his social cluster ministers will also face questions in the NCOP over two days.

Annual reports and budgets will also be a main feature in the National Assembly this week, with over 50 committees expected to sit until Friday.