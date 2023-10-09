JHB citizens urged to ease water usage due to Eikenhof pump station challenges

Operational challenges at the Eikenhof pump station led to some areas in Johannesburg being completely dry, while others experienced low water pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water urged residents to use water sparingly as interruptions continued in many parts of the city.

Operational challenges led to some areas being completely dry, while others experienced low water pressure.

Linden and Brixton were severely affected, with reservoirs remaining at critically low levels.

Another week of water disruptions is on the cards for some parts of Johannesburg, as operational challenges at the Eikenhof pump station continue.

READ MORE:

Johannesburg Water said its Linden reservoir was at critically low levels due to poor supply and high demand.

This was while the utility monitored the Brixton reservoirs, whose levels were also significantly declining.

It said water tankers would continue to be stationed in affected areas until interruptions were resolved.