Inside EWN: BMA - window dressing, or a step in the right direction?

The Border Management Authority (BMA), officially launched last week, was established earlier this year and has sole command over SA's 72 borders - but experts warn it ran the risk of streamlining corruption and inefficiency at the borders.

JOHANNESBURG - Since the dawn of democracy, the country’s border management was exercised by different government departments and state agencies, who often implemented their own respective mandates in isolation.

However, this week, that all changed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo, on Friday.

The BMA was established earlier this year as a public entity and has sole command over South Africa’s 72 borders in an effort to root out corruption when it came to cross-border crimes.

The concept of forming a single authority to deal with the country’s porous borders was put forward more than a decade ago. But the legal frameworks for establishing the Border Management Act were only passed by Parliament in 2020.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated: "Ten years ago, NICOC [National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee] was doing their intelligence estimates, and during that period, they realised that what we were doing at the borders was definitely not good for the country."

Motsoaledi said that prior to the formation of the BMA, several government departments were responsible for border control, which was a challenge.

"The borders were managed by about six government departments who were working independently, and between them, they had to apply 58 Acts of Parliament."

On Friday, at the official launch in Limpopo, he said the BMA was formed in response to a number of serious challenges.

One of these challenges is the increase in the number of undocumented foreign nationals entering the country, which has exacerbated many of South Africa’s social and economic problems.

Ramaphosa said the previous multi-approach management resulted in a fragmentation of powers, responsibility, and accountability.

"Deficiencies in border management have also enabled corruption and organised cross-border crime to thrive, to grow, and to increase."

Motsoaledi elaborated that post-democracy, our borders were opened and relaxed, creating major issues.

"The biggest mistake we committed was not to replace that which happened before 1994 with anything new that was relevant and appropriate for our democracy."

Essentially, the BMA will streamline the management of the country’s borders, having absorbed employees of various departments such as Home Affairs, Environmental Affairs, Agriculture, and Land Reform.

Senior migration researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Margaret Manyoni, said the formation of the BMA was a good concept, but ran the risk of streamlining corruption and inefficiency at the borders. She claimed the BMA would place a further burden on an already strained Home Affairs system.

But head of the BMA, Commissioner Michael Masiapato, who has two decades of experience in the justice and security cluster, disputed this.

"Home Affairs no longer exists at the port of entry - they exist at headquarters. They no longer have a stake as far as immigration is concerned at the borderline. It’s the responsibility of the BMA. Similarly with Agriculture, Port Health, Environmental and Access Control."

Masiapato said the BMA would address corruption by properly vetting their employees and conducting lifestyle audits.

"The people who were deployed there were deployed as ordinary administrators and they couldn’t be vetted. But now they are to be vetted; it’s an instruction by law, but in addition to that, they are to be retrained and move away from basic administrators and into law enforcers."

He explained the jurisdiction of the BMA border guards: "From the border fence, we call it the internationally recognised borderline of the republic, the BMA works 10km from that borderline into the country. That area is actually a border enforcement area."

Ramaphosa said while the BMA focused on border control, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remained the country’s first line of defence, and would be deployed just outside the 10km radius monitored by the BMA border guards.

"The SANDF remains responsible for border protection and safeguarding; they remain responsible for securing the people of South Africa."

Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) warned that real action was needed to stem the tide of contraband that continued to illegally find its way into South Africa.

TJSA founder, Yusuf Abramjee, said the illicit trade industry was costing the country R250 million daily.

"While this initiative may be a step in the right direction in controlling our borders, it will be worthless if the BMA is mere window dressing. The new border authority must work with SARS [South African Revenue Service] and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to nail the smuggling kingpins, bring them to justice, and retrieve the hundreds of billions of rand that have been stolen from the people of South Africa."

The BMA said since the deployment of border guards in June last year, more than 100,000 people have been prevented from illegally entering the country.