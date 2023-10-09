Imam Haron's family awaits ruling on anti-apartheid activist's cause of death

Imam Abdullah Haron's daughter, Fatiema Masoet, said the family hopes the reopened inquest into their father’s death will also give hope to the many other families whose loved ones died under mysterious circumstances at the hands of apartheid police.

CAPE TOWN - The Haron family will hear on Monday whether the Western Cape High Court will rule a new cause of death for anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, who died in police custody in 1969.

His daughter, Fatiema Masoet, said the family hopes the reopened inquest into their father’s death will also give hope to the many other families whose loved ones died under mysterious circumstances at the hands of apartheid police.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dedicated a special unit to investigate apartheid-era cases that stem from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The reopened inquest into Imam Abdullah Haron’s death included an in-loco inspection of the cell at the Maitland Police Station where he died.

Forensic pathologist, Doctor Steve Naidoo, testified that while there was no photographic evidence of his autopsy, his body contained at least 27 bruises and he also suffered a broken rib while in detention.

Masoet said her family wanted to give hope to many others to continue the fight for truth and justice for their loved ones.

"If this case has a positive outcome for the Haron family, then we stand tall on all our predecessors that have fought for justice, that died for justice, who were incarcerated, who were tortured, who disappeared without a trace, who never came home, whose bodies were never buried."

She said that a new inquest finding on Monday would also mean that history needed to be rewritten.