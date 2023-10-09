Haron’s re-opened inquest outcome should have been handed down earlier: Family

It was an emotional moment for the three Haron siblings as judge Daniel Thulare ruled that at least six apartheid-era police officers were responsible for their father’s torture and ultimate death.

CAPE TOWN - The family of tortured anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdulla Haron said they wished the re-opened inquest outcome would have been handed down five decades ago.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court ruled that Haron died from injuries sustained from repeated torture, and overturned the 1970 inquest ruling that he suffered a heart attack after falling down a flight of stairs while in police custody.

Haron’s only son Muhammad said while they will never have complete closure, Monday’s judgment brings them some solace.

READ: Findings of 1970 inquest into death of Imam Haron set aside

Supporters cheered from the public gallery in the packed courtroom.

All the officers named by Thulare are no longer alive.

But Haron’s only son – Muhammad – said this new outcome will bring his children some peace.

"If only we could have prosecuted each of those murders who basically died but be that as it may - it has brought some kind of solace to our hearts, that we were always correct."

Retired police officer Johannes Burger who was on duty when Haron’s body was discovered in his cell is the only police officer who testified at both inquests.

The court has ruled that his name be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision on whether he should be prosecuted.