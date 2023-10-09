Gumede corruption trial continues while one accused awaits legal representation

Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused face fraud, theft, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to corruption at the Durban Solid Waste Department.

DURBAN - The trial of former Ethekwinii Mayor Zandile Gumede is continuing even though one of the accused is still waiting for legal representation.

The trial was postponed to Monday as one of the accused is still waiting to hear from legal aid.

But a lawyer already representing another accused has agreed to step in, in the meantime.

When the proceedings resumed on Monday the court was meant to hear legal aid feedback for accused number 9 Cynthia Nzuza.

As judge Sharmaine Balton said on Friday, there is no guarantee that legal aid will have responded by Monday.

The court also learnt that Gumede’s lawyer Jay Naidoo who is already representing five other accused will step in for Nzuza in the meantime.

However, there is still no confirmation on when legal aid will respond to Nzuza but its board will be meeting on Tuesday.

Gumede and others face over 2,700 counts in this case - and it is set to proceed until next Tuesday.