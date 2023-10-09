Govt needs 'urgent' measures to ease budgetary challenges: Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was responding to a written parliamentary question on the budget challenges facing the government.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said various high-level forums of government have been briefed about the country’s financial challenges.

Godongwana said they’ve also discussed the need for “urgent and difficult” measures to be taken to prevent the damaging impact of the budget challenges.

The minister was responding to a written parliamentary question on the budget challenges facing the government.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would reject any attempt at a VAT increase by the National Treasury to fill the budget shortfall.

Godongwana said they’ve had discussions on the financial challenges with the Cabinet, the Forum of South African Directors-General and the technical committee for finance, which is a committee of provincial treasuries.

He said in addition, the National Treasury has publicly highlighted the difficult financial constraints facing government and its implications during a meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

But DA finance spokesperson Dion George said the current narrative suggests that Godongwana is considering hiking the VAT rate to plug expected revenue gaps.

"The DA wants to make it unequivocally clear that we will reject the addition of any further pressure on already overburdened and battling South Africans and will resist any VAT increase."

George said August's fiscal reports released by National Treasury reveal that most government departments are exhausting their budgets and will run out of money before the end of the financial year.