Family says that reopened inquest into Imam Haron's death was traumatic

Imam Abdullah Haron's daughter, Fatiema Haron-Masoet, said that the reopened inquest, more than 50 years later, had been harrowing.

CAPE TOWN - The family of anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, says while they hope Monday’s inquest finding will bring them some closure, it’s also been a traumatic experience.

Evidence heard in the Western Cape High Court last year suggested that Haron was tortured for months and eventually died of his injuries in police custody when he was just 45-years-old.

For years, the family pushed for a new inquest into his death.

They say they want to encourage other families of victims of apartheid crimes to continue the fight for justice for their loved ones.

The investigating officer into Imam Haron’s death, Johannes "Spyker" van Wyk, died in 1990.

But he was not called to testify at the 1970 inquest which ruled that Haron died after falling down a flight of stairs at the Maitland Police Station.

"It brought up an overwhelming feeling of anger and resentment towards the apartheid system. It brought up the pain, and the agony and the frustration of wanting to have known all along, but we need to know the truth."

While no one is likely to be prosecuted for Haron’s death, his daughter said other families should not give up.

"We want to give hope and give them courage to continue the fight because many of these police, the special branch that were involved, are still alive. They need to be prosecuted."

Haron-Masoet said that while there would never be complete closure for her family, Monday would hopefully give their father dignity in death.