Eskom losing less power due to unplanned unit outages, says Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said since Eskom prioritised planned maintenance, units at power stations have become more reliable and efficient.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced that Eskom has been losing less power due to unplanned unit outages of late.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Ramokgopa said there has been an improvement in the utility's unplanned capacity loss factor.

Ramokgopa attributed this improvement to the efficiency of Eskom's planned maintenance of units at power stations across the country.

"There is a correlation between planned maintenance and the rate of failure of the units. So, what the team is beginning to see is that when they return the units the units are on load for longer periods of time."

Ramokgopa said the improvement in the unplanned capacity loss factor will assist the country in remaining in lower stages of load shedding.

"This is important to ensure the system becomes reliable so that we are able to lower the intensity of load shedding, and ultimately address the monster that is load shedding."

The minister said the return to service of Kusile unit 3 has boosted Eskom's generation capacity.