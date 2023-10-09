Dirco's Botes calls for ceasefire and peace talks in Israel-Palestine conflict

Over the weekend, the Palestinian group launched a surprise large-scale assault on Israel, thus far resulting in a death toll of at least 1,100 people following Israel's deployment of its forces in a counterattack.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, stopped short of condemning the brutality of the militant group, Hamas, on Israel.

Over the weekend, the Palestinian group launched a surprise large-scale assault on Israel.

The death toll in the war was upwards of 1,100 after Israel deployed some of its forces to counter the attack.

READ: Israel battles Hamas as PM warns of 'long and difficult war'

Global leaders remained split between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli support in the ongoing war.

Botes added his voice to the crisis.

“Look, I think what we are saying is that it is highly regrettable. We can’t condemn it, it’s regrettable because equally so, we have been consistent to regret the conduct of the state of Israel on tens of thousands of Palestine people who have been killed, whose land has been possessed.

“We do recognise that these are the actions, very unfortunately so, but it is about protecting the cause of the oppressed people.”

Botes also called for a ceasefire.

"What this calls for is an immediate cessation and to go back the negotiation table."