DA wants Modise to launch independent probe into SANDF soldier deaths in NC fire

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on Defense Minister Thandi Modise to launch an independent investigation into the death of six SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in a runaway veld fire in the Northern Cape.

The DA's parliamentary representative for defence and military veterans, Kobus Marais: "The DA thanks the SANDF members who did exceptional work to limit the further loss of life and damage to the facility and equipment. We call on Defence Minister Thandi Modise to launch an independent investigation to provide closure after the horrific incident and to ensure that the necessary preventive measures are in place."

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, has provided aid to over 1,000 soldiers in the Northern Cape whose belongings were destroyed in the fire.

At the same time, the SANDF will convene a board of inquiry into the fire.