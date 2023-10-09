DA's Gwarube wants Mapisa-Nqakula probed over Parliament secretary's salary

This after news publication, The Sunday Times, reported that George earns an inflated salary of R4.4 million per annum.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, is calling for Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be investigated over the exorbitant salary of Parliament secretary, Xolile George.

Gwarube is accusing Nkqakula and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, of misleading Parliament.

This after news publication, The Sunday Times, reported that George earns an inflated salary of R4.4 million per annum.

Gwarube said that this was double the R2.6 million salary that a secretary of Parliament should be earning.

"This goes against the principles of transparency. This goes against the sound financial management of Parliament, considering the fact that as members of Parliament, we were asked to adopt a motion that said that the secretary to Parliament would be earning R2.6 million."