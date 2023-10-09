‘Crime can’t be reduced until Bheki Cele & SAPS come to the table’ - WC DA

The Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was ‘fed up’ with the ‘incessant and seemingly unending killings’ throughout the province, but said the province lacked the resources to reduce crime.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Western Cape said its government ramped up efforts to stop crime.

This came after seven people were shot and killed in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Three others were also killed, including a seventeen-year-old boy in Heinz Park at Samora Machel.

The motive behind the killings is still being investigated.

READ MORE:

The party's Gillion Bosman said that policing needed to be beefed up in Cape Town.

"The DA in the Western Cape is fed up with the incessant and seemingly unending killings in the Western Cape. As other people of our province, the Western Cape government has done everything in its power to reduce crime but the harsh reality is that the province lacks resources to do so. Crime cannot be reduced until Bheki Cele and the SAPS come to the table."