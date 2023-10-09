Crack down on explosives access will help curb cash-in-transit heists - CITSA

In October alone, there were 20 cash-in-transit robberies, and a total of 249 robberies since January – a 30% increase during the same period in 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa (CITSA) said that cracking down on illegal access to explosives by law enforcement would have drastically assisted in the fight against cash-in-transit robberies.

On Saturday morning, the N12 near Diepkloof was cordoned off when an armed cash van was blown up as it overturned following pursuit by a gang of armed robbers.

CITSA's Grant Clark said efforts needed to be concentrated on how criminals got their hands on large amounts of explosives, which were usually obtained from mines.

"If you take the explosives out of the equation, that’s when we’ll see less CIT robberies occurring and that’s where we need to concentrate because all these criminals do is come with more explosives and nothing can sustain one or two kilograms put on these vehicles. We’ve seen the damage that is done when these explosives go off."

He said police began trying to crack down on the control of explosives at mines.

"Police are busy with an exercise where they are putting stricter measures in place in terms of the control over explosives at the mines as well as where explosives are issued, the accountability for where they are used, so there is no surplus that can be sold off."

Since January, there has been a 30% increase of cash-in-transit robberies from what was recorded during the same period in 2022.