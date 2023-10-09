Competition Commission's case against Airlink to resume on Monday

The Competition Commission is accusing the airline of contravening the Competition Act for its alleged excessive and predatory pricing between 2012 and 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal proceedings against Airlink by the Competition Commission over the airline's alleged excessive and predatory pricing are set to resume with evidence from financial experts on Monday morning.

The commission approached the Competition Tribunal after probing complaints against the air carrier in relation to its pricing conduct on the route between Johannesburg and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Airlink is accused of contravening the Competition Act and abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices from September 2012 to August 2016, disadvantaging consumers.

The Competition Commission also accused the airline of predatory pricing by lowering its prices during August to December 2016, which resulted in the exit of a competitor on the route, Fly Blue Crane, in 2017.

Fly Blue Crane entered the domestic airline market in 2015, offering low-cost flights to Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Kimberley, Cape Town, and George, and in 2016 expanded to Mthatha.

Meanwhile, Airlink denied the commission's allegations and opposed the complaint on all grounds.