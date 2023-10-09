ActionSA welcomes Thembinkosi Rawula in the Eastern Cape

Rawula famously accused the leader of the red berets Julius Malema of accepting funds from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

CAPE TOWN - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Tembinkosi Rawula is making a comeback to active politics.

ActionSA has announced him as its newest member in the Eastern Cape.

The party’s Eastern Cape chairperson Athol Trollip says Rawula brings a wealth of experience to the party.

Rawula famously accused the leader of the red berets Julius Malema of accepting funds from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

He also successfully defended himself in a defamation case brought against him by the EFF president.

Trollip says Rawula represents the kind of person who should be taking up a leadership role in society.

“That are prepared to stand up against any wrong, especially corruption and to have the courage of their convictions to go and defend themselves in court. What makes this person's membership of ActionSA even more impressive is that he understood that he had aptitude, after defending himself in the two high courts and he went and studied an LLB and has graduated.”