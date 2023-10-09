3 mass shootings in Cape Town claim a total of 10 lives

Cape Town has been hit by at least three mass murders over the weekend.

On Saturday, four men were shot and killed in Mandela Square in Hout Bay.

On the same day, in Heinz Park, three people including a teenager, were murdered.

On Sunday, another three men were killed in Heinz Park.

The police's Andre Traut: "In yesterday's incident, four armed suspects opened fire at a group of three men aged 17, 34 and 41, killing them on the scene at 15:30 in Roos Street. The suspects fled and are yet to be apprehended. The motives for the two triple murders a day apart in the same area are yet to be determined, and the possibility that the two incidents are linked is not excluded."