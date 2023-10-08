Waste collection to resume in CoCT after extortion caused suspension of services

Waste collection services in Gugulethu, Philippi, Crossroads, and Nyanga will now resume under security protection.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is set to resume waste collection services on Monday after a suspension sparked by extortion and intimidation in some areas.

This as the municipality highlighted its staff has been constantly attacked while trying to deliver services in the townships.

"The city's waste management directorate thanks the residents of Gugulethu, Philippi, Brown's Farm, and Nyanga for their patience and understanding while the waste collection services were suspended as a result of threats and attack on our staff" said the City Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management Grant Twigg.