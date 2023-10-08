Go

Untu calls govt to appoint competent candidates to country's strategic positions

This is after Transnet Freight Rail CEO, Siza Mzimela’s resignation this week.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
08 October 2023 13:06

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) is calling on the government to appoint competent candidates to the country's strategic positions.

Mzimela’s departure comes amid the ongoing underperformance of the parastatal

Untu spokesperson, Atenkosi Plaatjie said this is an opportunity to appoint an experienced candidate with an understanding of the rail industry.

"Although the exodus of Transnet executives is concerning, it presents an opportunity for the government and the Transnet board to break the cycle of political appointments and cadre deployment."

