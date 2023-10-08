Small relief as loadshedding suspended, resumes Monday

There's no complete break from loadshedding yet. Eskom says stage two will kick in in the evenings.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will continue to suspend load shedding until Monday afternoon before stage two of the rolling power cuts kicks in.

The utility said this is due to an improvement in generation capacity.

Eskom's Crisis Communications Manager Menzi Mngomezulu said daytime load shedding will be suspended until further notice.

"Load shedding will then be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday. This pattern of suspending load shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and implementing stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00, will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur."