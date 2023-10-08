SAPS sends condolences to Eswatini after High Commissioner's death

Authorities said William Dlamini was declared dead after emergency services offered medical assistance for an hour.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has conveyed condolences to the Eswatini Police Service following the death of its High Commissioner William Dlamini.

Dlamini died at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday after experiencing severe health complications upon entering the country.

Authorities said Dlamini was declared dead after emergency services offered medical assistance for an hour.

Dlamini was expected to take a connecting flight to Angola from a trip abroad.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said he was dedicated to his job.

"He was always available to discuss collaboration in preventing and combating cross-border crime in the SADC region. The SAPS provides the necessary support in line with its expertise through its Interpol office."