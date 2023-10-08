Rise Mzansi Convention themes include family, economy and climate change

National leader Songezo Zibi said the convention seeks to unpack and discuss six themes including family, community, governance, economy, nation-building and climate change.

JOHANNESBURG - Sunday marks the third and final day of the Rise Mzansi People’s Convention which has been underway at Constitution Hill in Bloemfontein since Friday.

The newly formed political party is hosting 800 delegates and ordinary South Africans to engage on how to create a better future for the country.

This is the party’s first convention in the build-up to next year’s elections.

National leader Songezo Zibi said the convention seeks to unpack and discuss six themes including family, community, governance, economy, nation-building and climate change.

" We set out to have a convention where every delegate, every person who comes here, wherever they come from, whatever their life experience, their professional experience, their personal experience is - they are able to come here meet other South Africans and have a discussion about the kind of future we want."